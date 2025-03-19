Sam the Bus Driver in 'Speed' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Hawthorne James was 43 years old when he played Sam -- the Los Angeles bus driver who is shot after he and his passengers discover a planted bomb -- in the action/thriller film "Speed" back in 1994.

James was joined by Hollywood icons like Keanu Reeves as the fearless and daring LAPD officer going after the bomber, Jack, Sandra Bullock as the broke Los Angeles passenger who steps up and drives the bus to safety, Annie, and Dennis Hopper as the former police officer and bomber seeking revenge on the LAPD, Howard.