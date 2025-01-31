Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess Who This Lil' Grammy Girl Turned Into!

Guess Who This Lil' Grammy Girl Turned Into!

Before this cute and talented kid in her adorable bucket hat was collecting Grammys ... she was just slaying the talent shows, writing tunes from a young age and dancin' the night away!

Yes, she's known for her musical talents, but don't knock out her well-versed hair styles ... She's no stranger to topping the music charts and holding musical records. As of 2024, she has 9 Grammy Awards ... will she be adding to her golden collection come Sunday night?

"I had a dream ... I got everything I wanted."

Can you guess who she is? 

