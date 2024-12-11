Jordan Thomkins on 'The Bernie Mac Show' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Jeremy Suarez was just a pre-teen when he first started playing Jordan -- the goofy kid with glasses who's academically intelligent -- in the early 2000s family/comedy sitcom "The Bernie Mac Show."

Joining Jeremy on set included Bernie Mac as the Chicago native living in Los Angeles as an actor and comedian, Bernie, Dee Dee Davis as Bernie's sweet and innocent "Babygirl" who turns bratty, Bryana, and Kellita Smith as the smart AT&T vice president, Wanda.