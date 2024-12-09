Palmer In 'Just Go With It' 'Memba Her?!
Sports Illustrated model and actress Brooklyn Decker was in her mid 20's when she was cast to play Palmer -- the hot 6th grade math teacher with divorced parents -- in the rom-com film "Just Go With It" back in 2011.
Decker was part of an ensemble cast including Adam Sandler as the comedic and self-involved plastic surgeon interested in dating Palmer, Dr. Danny Maccabee, Jennifer Aniston as Dr. Danny's assistant and friend posing to be his pending ex-wife, Katherine Murphy, and Nicole Kidman as Katherine's sorority sister and competition who's totally into herself, Devlin.