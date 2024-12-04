Guess Who This Sleepy Kid Turned Into!
Before this cutie pie chillin' on the sofa was grabbin' hold of the mic and spittin' tracks, she was just showing off her adorable pigtails, growing up in Atlanta, Georgia and started rapping at 10 years old!
Her talents led her to win the Lifetime reality series "The Rap Game" with Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah ... Today, she's got several Billboard Hits!
Fun fact: before she became a popular rapper, she was a drag racer! Not much has changed since she was a little kiddo ... she's still got "Big Energy!"