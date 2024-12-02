Guess Who the Kid With Two Front Teeth Turned Into!
Guess Who This Kid With Two Front Teeth Turned Into!
Before this smiling sweetie grinning from ear-to-ear turned into a professional dancer, she was just crossing over the San Francisco bridge and dancing up a storm in her ballet shoes when she was just 4 years old.
With the accompany of Drew Lachey, this dancing queen was the first female professional to win "Dancing with the Stars" ... and in 2017, she replaced Abby Lee Miller on "Dance Moms."
When she's not in the dance studio, you can catch her hosting the "Sex, Lies and Spray Tans" podcast where she breaks the fourth wall surrounding "DWTS."