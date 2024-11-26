Guess Who This Adorable Baby Turned Into!
Guess Who This Adorable Baby Turned Into!
Before this precious lil' baby in her blue hat turned into a model and business owner, she was just growing up in Nyack, New York, strappin' into her ballet shoes and dreaming of becoming a classical ballerina.
This gorgeous gal started modeling in 2014 and has since skyrocketed into mega fame! She definitely rolls in a star-studded crowd -- Kylie and Kendall Jenner just to namedrop a few peeps ...
She recently celebrated her birthday, and you can count on this hot mama to hit the 'rhode' with her hubby when he's touring.