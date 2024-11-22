Lucius in 'Gladiator' 'Memba Him?!

To kick things off, American actor Spencer Treat Clark was only 12 years old when he landed the role of Lucius Verus -- Commodus' nephew who inspects gladiators through bars and idolizes Maximus -- in the iconic 2000 film "Gladiator."

Spencer was part of an ensemble cast including Russell Crowe as the strong and fearless warrior who wants to free the slaves, Maximus, Joaquin Phoenix as the ruthless Roman emperor who takes the throne after killing his father, Commodus, and Connie Nielsen as Maximus' former lover and Commudus' older sister, Lucilla.