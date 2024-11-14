Guess Who This Dapper Kid Turned Into!

Before this fashionable kid in his button down was crackin' jokes as an Internet personality, he was just growing up with his two sisters in Texas and heading off to The University of Southern California.

He got his start in the entertainment biz producing music videos and writing/filming commercials -- until he landed at BuzzFeed. One of his popular videos is "If Disney Princes Were Real" which has over 70 million views.

In 2019, he played Theo Lorql on an episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" with Terry Crews and Andy Samberg.