Guess Who This Sleepy Kid Turned Into!

Before this adorable little girl with curly hair turned into an international singer, she was just dozing off on the sofa, admiring Britney Spears and Rihanna ... and began posting song covers on social media!

She released her debut single "Getting Late" in 2019, but 2024 was definitely a big year for this shining star: she became the first person to win a Grammy for Best African Performance as well as being the youngest African artist to win a Grammy period!