Jamie in 'Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Kevin Chevalia was only 7 years old when he played Jamie Seaver -- the youngest kid and owner of Chance the rascally bulldog -- in the 1993 animal adventure film "Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey."

Kevin shared the big screen with Benj Thall as Jamie's feisty brother who loves spending time with Shadow, Peter, Sally Field who voiced the bold and wise Himalayan cat, Sassy and Michael J. Fox who voiced the rescued American Bulldog puppy, Chance.