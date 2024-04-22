Singer Alessia Cara 'Memba Her?!

Canadian singer Alessia Cara was just 18 years old when she skyrocketed to fame -- reaching millions across the globe and topping the music charts with her hit song "Here" back in 2015.

"Here" peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and her massive popularity continued into 2018 when she won a Grammy for Best New Artist. Other hit songs of Alessia's include "Beautiful" and "Stay", produced by Zedd.

In 2019, she garnered enough success to show out at The Met Gala.