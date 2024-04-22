Singer Alessia Cara 'Memba Her?!
Canadian singer Alessia Cara was just 18 years old when she skyrocketed to fame -- reaching millions across the globe and topping the music charts with her hit song "Here" back in 2015.
"Here" peaked at number 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and her massive popularity continued into 2018 when she won a Grammy for Best New Artist. Other hit songs of Alessia's include "Beautiful" and "Stay", produced by Zedd.
In 2019, she garnered enough success to show out at The Met Gala.
"I'm sorry if I seem uninterested, Or I'm not listenin' or I'm indifferent ... Oh-oh-oh here, oh-oh-oh here!"