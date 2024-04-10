Social Worker In 'Joker' 'Memba Her?!
American actress Sharon Washington was in her late 50s when she was cast to play The Joker's social worker at Arkham Asylum -- asking him if he remembers how he got committed to the hospital -- in the 2019 thriller/crime movie "The Joker".
Joining Washington in the award-winning film included Joaquin Phoenix as the anti-social and self-isolating clown worker, Joker/Arthur Flek, Robert De Niro as the famous talk-show host, whom the Joker idolizes, Murray Franklin and Zazie Beetz as the single mother and Arthur's girlfriend who also lives in his apartment building, Sophie Dumond.