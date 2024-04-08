The Cullen Mom In 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Elizabeth Reaser was in her mid 30s when she played Esme Cullen -- the architect who enjoys restoring homes as well as the warm, smart and gentle mom to the Cullen kids -- in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" back in 2010.

Reaser shared the screen on all five films with Hollywood greats like Kristen Stewart who played Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Bella's stubborn and charming husband, Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as the friendly, caring and protective werewolf, Jacob Black.