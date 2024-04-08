Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

The Cullen Mom In 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' 'Memba Her?!

The Cullen Mom In 'The Twilight Saga: Eclipse' 'Memba Her?!

'Memba Them?! -- Part 14
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Alamy

American actress Elizabeth Reaser was in her mid 30s when she played Esme Cullen -- the architect who enjoys restoring homes as well as the warm, smart and gentle mom to the Cullen kids -- in "The Twilight Saga: Eclipse" back in 2010.

Reaser shared the screen on all five films with Hollywood greats like Kristen Stewart who played Bella Swan, Robert Pattinson as Bella's stubborn and charming husband, Edward Cullen and Taylor Lautner as the friendly, caring and protective werewolf, Jacob Black.

Other notable works of Elizabeth's include "The Family Stone," "Grey's Anatomy," and "The Handmaid's Tale."

Guess what she looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later