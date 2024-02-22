'Footloose' Singer Kenny Loggins 'Memba Him?!
2/22/2024 12:01 AM PT
American singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins was in his mid-30s when his rockin' single "Footloose" catapulted to the top of the music charts -- spending three weeks in the number one spot on Billboard's Hot 100 -- back in 1984.
Not only was the song a worldwide banger, but it was a breakout track from the film "Footloose" starring Kevin Bacon and Lori Singer.
For decades, other big musicians like Blake Shelton and Good Charlotte have covered the catchy tune, and it's been featured on popular TV shows like "Glee" and "Veggie Tales."