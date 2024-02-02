'Groundhog Day' Cast 'Memba Them?!

It's been more than 3 decades since the American classic film, "Groundhog Day" hit theaters and became an instant box office hit back in 1993 ... with its repetitive life-loop and wacky love story featuring big Hollywood stars like Bill Murray and Andie MacDowell.

While Bill Murray played the cynical weatherman who couldn't escape reliving the same day over and over again, Phil Connors, there were a bunch of classic key players in the film that are sure to give you deja vu!

American actor Chris Elliott played the Channel 9 cameraman Larry ... who accompanied Phil and Rita to the Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney.

Stephen Tobolowsky played the annoying and aggressive insurance agent, Ned Ryerson who distracts Phil while he steps into that pesky pothole in the street over and over.

Dig through our gallery of then and now photos to see what all the iconic characters from the one-of-a-kind movie look like now!