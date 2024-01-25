Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Olivia In 'She's The Man' 'Memba Her?!

Olivia In 'She's The Man' 'Memba Her?!

1/25/2024 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 11
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Alamy

American actress Laura Ramsey was 23 years old when she landed the role of Olivia -- the girly, pretty blonde who is looking for a 'real' man -- in the comedic film "She's The Man" back in 2006.

Ramsey shared the big screen with Amanda Bynes as the Cornwall soccer player who impersonates and dresses as her brother, Viola, Channing Tatum as Viola's handsome roommate and fellow teammate, Duke and Alexandra Breckenridge as the pretty and full of herself popular girl.

Laura is also known for her roles in "The Covenant", "The Ruins" and "Middle Men."

Guess what she looks like now!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later