Olivia In 'She's The Man' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Laura Ramsey was 23 years old when she landed the role of Olivia -- the girly, pretty blonde who is looking for a 'real' man -- in the comedic film "She's The Man" back in 2006.

Ramsey shared the big screen with Amanda Bynes as the Cornwall soccer player who impersonates and dresses as her brother, Viola, Channing Tatum as Viola's handsome roommate and fellow teammate, Duke and Alexandra Breckenridge as the pretty and full of herself popular girl.