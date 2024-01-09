Alice In 'Alice In Wonderland' 'Memba Her?!

Australian actress Mia Wasikowska was in her mid-20s when she landed the role of Alice -- the courageous teenager who follows a bunny into the rabbit hole -- in the adventurous live/action film "Alice In Wonderland" back in 2010.

Joining Mia ... Johnny Depp played the neurotic and eccentric fellow who helps Alice, Hatter ... Helena Bonham Carter as the rude adaptation of the duchess, herself AND Queen of Hearts, Red Queen and Anne Hathaway as the Red Queen's younger and more powerful sister, White Queen.