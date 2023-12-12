Charlie Duncan On 'Good Luck Charlie' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Mia Talerico was not even one year old when she first started playing the role of Charlie Duncan -- the bubbly, cute and playful Duncan child who is jealous of her younger bro -- on Disney's "Good Luck Charlie" back in 2010.

Mia shared the sitcom with Bridgit Mendler as the older sister who makes video diaries for Charlie, Teddy Duncan, Bradley Steven Perry as Charlie's older bro who was not fond of Charlie until she threw up on their sister, Gabe Duncan and Eric Allan Kramer as the Dad and bug exterminator, Bob Duncan.