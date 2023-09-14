Singer Robyn 'Memba Her?!

Swedish pop singer Robin Miriam Carlsson -- known professionally as Robyn -- was 31 years old when she dropped her popular album "Body Talk" back in 2010 -- with hit songs like "Dancing On My Own" (which has over 300 million listens on Spotify) and "Call Your Girlfriend."

In 1997, Robyn made big waves to the United States after her dance-pop singles "Do You Know (What It Takes)" and "Show Me Love" both hit the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Most recently, Charli XCX announced to her Twitter followers her and Robyn have been making music together!