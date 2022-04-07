Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Singer Jay Sean 'Memba Him?!

4/7/2022 12:01 AM PT
London native and singer Jay Sean took over 2009 with his breakout album "All Or Nothing" ... which included the hit singles "Down" and "Do You Remember."

The popular songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 making Sean the first solo artist of South Asian descent to achieve such greatness, but 2009 was a big year for the British artist for other reasons ... he also tied the knot to singer and model Thara Natalie.

The couple's family grew in 2013 when they added a daughter to their impressive list of creations.

"Baby, are you down, down, down, down, down?"

See what he looks like today at 41 years old!

