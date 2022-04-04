Guess Who This Casual Kid Turned Into!

Before this cool stoop girl stepped into becoming a SAG award-winning actress and a talented Latina singer, she was just another city-born gal casually running around New York City.

This cute kid was inspired to make it onto the big screen ever since she watched Whitney Houston in "The Bodyguard" at just 7 years old. And, although she started out as a model and singer, she's best known for her role in a Netflix prison series.