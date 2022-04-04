Guess Who This Casual Kid Turned Into!

Guess Who This Casual Kid Turned Into!

4/4/2022 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 10
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this cool stoop girl stepped into becoming a SAG award-winning actress and a talented Latina singer, she was just another city-born gal casually running around New York City.

This cute kid was inspired to make it onto the big screen ever since she watched Whitney Houston in "The Bodyguard" at just 7 years old. And, although she started out as a model and singer, she's best known for her role in a Netflix prison series.

You can find her posting lots of bikini shots on her Insta, and she recently had twin babies.

Can you guess who she is?!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later