Singer Natalie La Rose 'Memba Her?!

8/28/2023 12:01 AM PT
Dutch singer Natalie La Rose was 27 years old when her name held a peak position on the music charts -- hitting the top 10 on the US Billboard Hot 100 -- with her hit song "Somebody" featuring Jeremih back in 2015.

In 2013, Natalie signed with American Rapper Flo Rida and Republic Records. She's collab'd with some of the music industry's hottest stars including Fifth Harmony, Bea Miller and Fetty Wapp.

"I wanna rock with somebody, I wanna take shots with somebody, shot, shot, shot, shot!"

Guess what she looks like now at 35 years old!

