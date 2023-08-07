Guess Who This Cheesin' Kid Turned Into!

Before this kid with blonde hair and blue eyes was singing and grooving on stage, he was just infatuated with outer space, growing up with his older sister in Mississippi and dreaming of being a performer one day...

His fans never get 'sick and tired of hearing all' the tunes he and his fellow boy banders sing. And outside of his acting and singing career, he's appeared on reality television ... most famously ordaining the marriage of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright.