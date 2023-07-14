Ramona Flowers In 'Scott Pilgrim Vs. The World' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Mary Elizabeth Winstead was 25 years old when she played the role of Ramona Flowers -- the sarcastic Amazon delivery gal with the capability of teleporting -- in the action/romance film "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World" back in 2010.

Winstead shared the big screen with Michael Cera as the sweet and awkward Scott Pilgrim, Aubrey Plaza as the snarky and rude Julie Powers and Chris Evans as the antagonistic skateboarder who loves action movies Lucas Lee.