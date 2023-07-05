Anna On 'The O.C.' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Samaire Armstrong was 22 years old when she first started playing the role of Anna Stern -- the cute comic book reader from Pittsburgh with a witty personality -- in the teen drama series "The O.C." back in 2003.

Armstrong was part of an ensemble cast including Mischa Barton as the pretty and troubled teen, Marissa Cooper, Adam Brody as the nerdy comic book guru and Anna's love interest, Seth Cohen and Rachel Bilson as the materialistic and at times judgmental, Summer Roberts.