Guess Who This Patriotic Kid Turned Into!

Before this smizing sweetie in her red, white, and blue crop top turned into an author and an attorney, she was just posing next to her father's Buick Electra 225, playing the piano, and growing up in Chicago, Illinois.

Being quite the intelligent lady and a doting mother to her two daughters, it comes as no surprise that one of her kiddos recently graduated from Harvard University. She's also no stranger to sitting in on talk shows such as "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."