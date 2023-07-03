Young Forrest In 'Forrest Gump' 'Memba Him?!
7/3/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actor Michael Conner Humphreys was just 8 years old when he played the young version of Forrest -- who grew up in rural Alabama during the 1950s -- in the 1994 drama/romance film "Forrest Gump".
Humphreys was part of a legendary cast including Tom Hanks as the ping-pong pro who joined the US army and served in Vietnam, Forrest Gump, Robin Wright as the hippie trying to find her way in life, Jenny and Sally Field as Forrest's loving and supportive mother, Mrs. Gump.
Following his high school graduation, Michael enlisted in the US Army in 2004 and completed his service in 2008.
"Run Forrest, Run!"