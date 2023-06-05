Guess Who This Friendly Kid Turned Into!
6/5/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this cute kid in his navy tee turned into a grooming expert and a TV personality (with some impressive facial hair), he was just playing with his little fur-ball pet and tumbling and flippin' around Quincy, Illinois.
Today, when he's not residing in Austin, Texas or New York City ... you can watch some of his finest work on the Netflix series, "Queer Eye," where he shows his comedic and unfiltered side. All jokes aside, he's an inspiration to many!
Need one more hint? He was in an Uber Eats commercial with Olympian Simone Biles.