Guess Who This Mini Musician Turned Into!

Before this cute kid playing on his electric keyboard turned into a talented musician and deejay, he was just hangin' around the house in his pj's while watching his parents play the guitar and piano in Dansenberg, Germany.

Perhaps you've heard of one his breakout songs -- "Scary Monsters And Nice Sprites" -- a collaboration he worked on with Skrillex, but if you need some more "clarity" on who this cool dude is ... he's worked with some of music's hottest stars including Hailee Steinfeld and Ariana Grande.