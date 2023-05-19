Guess Who This Sweet Kiddo Turned Into!

Born in Gary, Indiana ... this adorable, little girl turned into quite the music icon, but before making it big in the music industry, she had big dreams of becoming an entertainment lawyer ... or possibly even a horse racing jockey!

With her musical hits like "Rhythm Nation," this singing machine was one to reckon with during the 1980s and 1990s. And, singing isn't her only forte ... she's got moves for days and knows how to work the stage. And, don't sleep on her fashion game!