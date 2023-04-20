Guess Who This Smiling Cutie Turned Into!

Aside from being a child actress, this sweet girl -- rockin' her hair clip and showing off her beautiful smile -- was also a top figure skater and earned a black belt in Taekwondo while growing up on the Upper East Side of New York City.

After making her acting debut at just 6 years old in the television film "An Invasion of Privacy," her future spotlight was lookin' quite bright, and before she knew it was starring on the soap opera "All My Children." But, perhaps you know her from her days as Buffy Summers.