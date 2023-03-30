Guess Who This Flexin' Athlete Turned Into!

Before this athletic kid in his blue jeans turned into a professional athlete and actor, he was just swinging his baseball bat in the backyard, flexin' for the camera in West Newbury, Massachusetts and idolizing wrestling icon Hulk Hogan .

After a successful career in the wrestling ring, he took his handsome looks and muscular physique to the big screen ... working with Hollywood greats like Amy Schumer and Vin Diesel. He may have over 18 million followers on the 'gram, but you likely won't see any pics of himself on his page.