Guess Who This Boy In Suspenders Turned Into!

Before this strapping young lad with his blonde bowl-cut hair turned into a reality television star and a musician, he was just growing up along the coast of sunny California and learning all about music from David Foster .

Aside from being an Olympian's son, this spiffy little kid turned into quite the musician! He made his reality television debut on "The Princes of Malibu", but it wasn't until he was on his steps siblings' show that viewers saw his guitar-playing skills and sultry-singing voice.