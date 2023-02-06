Juni Cortez In 'Spy Kids' 'Memba Him?!

American actor Daryl Sabara was only 9 years old when he first played the role of Juni Cortez -- the shy kid who faces his fears and is quite exceptional in martial arts -- in the action film "Spy Kids" back in 2001.

Daryl spied on the big screen with his fellow cast mates including Alexa Vega as Juni's older sister who can't stand babysitting him, Carmen Cortez and Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino as the parents who who are saved by their kids after being kidnapped, Gregorio Cortez and Ingrid Cortez.

Sabara reprised his role of Juni in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th "Spy Kids" sequels.