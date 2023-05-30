Dana Wilkey On 'RHOBH' 'Memba Her?
The '25K Sunglasses Girl' Dana Wilkey On 'RHOBH' 'Memba Her?!
5/30/2023 12:01 AM PT
TV Personality Dana Wilkey was in her mid-30s when she became popular as one of the more bougie women of the Beverly Hills squad -- most known for showing off her $25,000 sunglasses -- on Bravo's season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" back in 2011.
Although she was not a primary cast member, her flashiness and over-the-top personality earned her some star-power points and contributed to the show's drama, standing alongside key players including Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump and Camille Grammer.
... And, can't forget about her $1 million lollipop holder!