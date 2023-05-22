Singer Jason Mraz 'Memba Him?!
American musician Jason Mraz was in his early 20s when he rose to fame... with his talented voice and stellar guitar-playing skills to back it all up! After the release of his 2002 debut album, "Waiting for My Rocket to Come" ... Mraz's music career would become one to reckon with!
The talented singer has quite the list of accolades, including two Grammy wins for his singles "Make It Mine" and "Lucky" featuring Colbie Caillat. His sing-along tunes, like "I'm Yours" held a record spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list, remaining there for 76 weeks back in 2008.