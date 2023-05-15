Cascada Singer Natalie Horler 'Memba Her?!

German singer Natalie Horler was 23 years old when her German dance group's, Cascada, hit song "Everytime We Touch" was released back in 2005. The song's techno and dance-pop vibes allowed for much success and landed itself on the Billboard charts.

Other popular songs amongst Horler and the group include "Evacuate the Dancefloor" and "What Hurts the Most," which was originally sung by country singer Mark Wills and soon after by the country group Rascal Flatts.