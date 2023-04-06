'Peaches & Cream' Singers 112 'Memba Them?!

American R&B group 112 made waves in the music world with the hit song "Peaches & Cream" back in 2001. The group originally consisted of Daron Jones, Michael Keith, Reginald Finley and Aldon Lagon ... while Marvin Scandrick aka "Slim" later joined the group.

"Peaches & Cream" -- one of their biggest hits -- topped the music charts and scored a Grammy nomination. The group's other popular songs include "Cupid" and "Only You."

Throughout their career, 112 has collabed with some of music's hottest stars including Whitney Houston, P. Diddy and Janet Jackson.

Today, both Mike and Slim are touring as 112, giving stellar performances to all their fans, while Daron, Aldon and Reginald have chosen to stay out of the 112 limelight.