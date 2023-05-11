The Swan' Host Amanda Byram 'Memba Her?!
Irish television host Amanda Byram was 30 years old when she first started hosting "The Swan" -- a show documenting women going through a full-on transformation and physical makeover -- back in 2004.
Prior to her hosting gig on "The Swan", Amanda hosted "Paradise Hotel" -- a dating reality show -- as well as cohosting "Grand Slam" which was a rapid-fire, question-type game show alongside Dennis Miller.
To this day, she is still hosting TV shows ... most recently, "Food Unwrapped," and just last year she welcomed her first child, making her one proud 'Mam.'