Guess Who These Stripy Sisters Turned Into!

7/13/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 7
Before these two cute brunette sisters posing for a photo op turned into social media and reality stars, they were just decking themselves out in matching striped dresses and growing up in Norwalk, Connecticut.

While one sister's claim to fame came from her dancin' TikToks -- which later led to a Mirror Ball Trophy win on "Dancing With The Stars" -- the other sister is more known for her singing skills. And, these girls have kept busy with their perfume and shoe line.

Need one more clue? In 2021, their family reality show premiered on Hulu!

Can you guess who these two cuties are?

