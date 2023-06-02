Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Guess Who This Lil' Princess Turned Into!

6/2/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this pretty-in-pink girl turned into an American deejay and model, she was just your typical kid playing dress up and throwing on her tiara while growing up with her two younger siblings in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

If you haven't jammed out to her song "Wait," maybe you've seen her on stage at music festivals across the country. Earlier this year she spun her discs at the Pegasus World Cup and is quite the frequent performer at the Miami club, LIV.

Need one more hint? Just talk to her blonde bestie Sarah Snyder!

Can you guess who she is?

