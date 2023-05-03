Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
The Kazoo Kid 'Memba Him?!

5/3/2023 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 16
You On Kazoo!

Child actor Brett Ambler, aka The Kazoo Kid, was only 5 years old when he starred in the kazoo sing-along/play-along video -- which featured a young boy (Brett) playing the kazoo to his audience, later giving him the confidence to play, sing and dance with the other kids -- back in 1989.

After being uploaded to YouTube in 2011 ... the classic video resurfaced and several techno remixes were shared to SoundCloud, increasing Brett's popularity. The sing-along also brought in a couple million views on Facebook, and The Kazoo Kid's meme went viral!

"And you too can kazoo!"

Guess what he looks like now!

