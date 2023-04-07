Princess Daisy In 'Super Mario Bros.' 'Memba Her?!
4/7/2023 12:01 AM PT
American actress Samantha Mathis was just 22 years old when she played the royal role of Princess Daisy -- the King of Dinohattan's highly intelligent daughter who ventures off to Brooklyn, NY with a deep passion for all things dinosaurs -- in the fantasy and super adventurous film "Super Mario Bros." back in 1993.
Mathis performed her reptilian brain persona alongside Bob Hoskins as the grumpy and practical Brooklyn plumber who loves his toolbelt, Mario, John Leguizamo as Mario's braver and younger brother who is quite intrigued by Daisy, Luigi, and the late Dennis Hopper who played the villainous, King Koopa.
"Oopsy-daisy!"