Cotty In 'Spring Breakers' 'Memba Her?!

American actress Rachel Korine was 25 years old when she played the role of Cotty -- the rebel of her friend group who tends to be quite promiscuous on her college spring break -- in the 2012 crime/drama film "Spring Breakers" back in 2012.

Rachel was part of a star-studded cast including Vanessa Hudgens as being immature and the one who gets herself and her friends arrested, Candy, Selena Gomez as the polite and more subdued one of the group, Faith and James Franco as being rough around the edges and a rapper, Alien.