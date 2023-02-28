Ben Cooper In "Smart House" 'Memba Him?!

American actor Ryan Merriman was only 15 years old when he was cast as Ben Cooper -- the family's caretaker (following the death of his mother) who hacks into a contest and wins a virtual smart-house -- in the Disney film "Smart House" back in 1999.

Merriman shared the big screen with Katey Sagal as the virtual assistant who runs the Smart House, Pat, Katie Volding as Ryan's little sister, Angie, and Kevin Kilner as the recent widower, Nick.