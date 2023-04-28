Guess Who This Lil' Rock 'N' Roller Turned Into!
4/28/2023 12:01 AM PT
Before this cool kid rockin' a "Mork & Mindy" tee was drumming beats and touring all over the world, he was grabbing his drumsticks at just 4 years old, sticking his tongue out for the camera, and growing up in Fontana, California.
Before he joined one of the most iconic bands of all time, he was a trashman in Laguna Beach, CA. This talented musician has produced tunes for some of Hollywood's hottest stars such as Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly.
Need one more hint? He's got tats for days!