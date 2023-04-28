Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Guess Who This Lil' Rock 'N' Roller Turned Into!

Guess Who This Lil' Rock 'N' Roller Turned Into!

4/28/2023 12:01 AM PT
Guess Who These Cute Kids Turned Into -- Part 10
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Getty/Instagram

Before this cool kid rockin' a "Mork & Mindy" tee was drumming beats and touring all over the world, he was grabbing his drumsticks at just 4 years old, sticking his tongue out for the camera, and growing up in Fontana, California.

Before he joined one of the most iconic bands of all time, he was a trashman in Laguna Beach, CA. This talented musician has produced tunes for some of Hollywood's hottest stars such as Avril Lavigne and Machine Gun Kelly.

Need one more hint? He's got tats for days!

Can you guess who he is?

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later