Guess Who This Flexible Kid Turned Into!

Before this flexible kiddo was hittin' the splits at the Olympics and one to reckon with in the fashion industry, she was just flippin' around Dallas, Texas with big dreams of becoming Olympic champ one day!

Following in the footsteps of her parents, both world-class gymnasts, this blondie tied her hair back, threw on her favorite pink leotard and owned the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. Today, she enjoys all things fashion, being a social media influencer and working on various business ventures.