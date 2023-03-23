Guess Who This Sweet Baby Turned Into!

Before this New York City baby was starring on a hit television series, she was just teething on her baby socks, growing up in a household of actors and taking the subway to the Professional Performing Arts School in Manhattan.

At just 7 years old, this cute kid started her acting career, and you may have seen her as Molly in the 1999 rendition of "Annie." There's no question that her biggest role to date was when she was part of a "Modern Family."