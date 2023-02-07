Guess Who This Serious Chick Turned Into!

Before this serious chick with a perfect smize turned into a television personality and a "Dancing With The Stars" champ, she was just posing in her white tee, dancing her little heart out, and growing up in Leduc, Canada.

As a fan fave on "The Bachelor" ... this blue-eyed babe eventually took charge as "The Bachelorette" back in 2015. Today, she enjoys spending time with her two goldens, making TikToks (mainly sticking to the dance trends) and she lets her bubbly personality shine through wherever she goes!